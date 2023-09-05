Residents tipped on benefits of professional care

A sizeable number of expectant mothers in Kojja, Mukono District visit traditional birth attendants because they lack money to visit gazzetted health centres. According to Dr Abubaker Kawuba, the acting medical Superintendent of Kojja Health Center IV in Mukono District, the problem can be solved if more women are empowered to know the dangers of shunning expert medical services. He was speaking at the commissioning of a walk-way that was constructed by the Rotary Club of Kampala Maisha. The rotarians were led by the governor nominee District 9213 Geoffrey Kitakule.