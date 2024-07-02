Residents of Lubigi wetland face hardships after homes destroyed

Over a week since the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) demolished their homes for encroaching on the Lubigi wetland, residents continue to endure challenging conditions. Our investigation found families gathering around bonfires in the evenings, their makeshift homes amidst the rubble.

Arriving after sunset, we witnessed a community united by their plight. Expectant mothers like Teopista Namalwa shared heartbreaking stories of losing not just their homes but also vital documents and livelihoods. Children, youths, and elders gathered around fireplaces, grappling with the aftermath of displacement.

Many residents, now living in donated tents, struggle with basic necessities. Food scarcity is common, with some going without proper meals. Sanitation conditions are dire, exacerbated by open latrines left behind after the demolitions, posing health risks.

Amidst claims of property loss and emotional distress, residents remain defiant, questioning why they face such severe consequences for what they viewed as their homes. NEMA has defended its actions, citing legal provisions that impose harsh penalties on encroachers.

As we departed well past midnight, the plight of Lubigi residents remained a troubling reminder of the human cost of environmental enforcement measures.