Residents gather to pray for businessman Apollo Nyegamehe in Rukiga

Preparations for a remembrance service for fallen businessman Apollo Nyegamehe, more commonly known as Aponye are in high gear at his home in Muhanga town council. The body has just arrived at St Luke's Parish in Muhanga, which he helped build, for a requiem Mass. Later, his body will be taken to his home for an overnight vigil, ahead of the funeral tomorrow. Our cameras are on the scene and give you an update on what is going on there.