Residents accuse valley dam contractor of doing substandard work

Residents of Ogolai village in Bugondo Sub-county, Serere District, have accused engineers of conducting shoddy work when contracted to de-silt the Ogolai Owiny Valley dam. They expressed their concerns to the Minister of State for Fisheries, Hellen Adoa, after the engineers claimed that the work was complete. In April 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture initiated the process of restoring the dam to its former glory in a multibillion-dollar project expected to last less than a year.