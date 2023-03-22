Research shows high prevalence of teenage pregnancies in Bunyoro and Tooro

Bunyoro and Tooro sub-regions have been ranked with the highest number of teenage pregnancies in the country. According to the survey conducted by Makerere University School of Public Health, the two regions stand at 28% while the national average is 25%. The findings, which were conducted in 2022 under the performance monitoring for action, were revealed in a report that was presented to the various stakeholders in Bunyoro, during a meeting held in Hoima City.