Renewed interest in sites associated with murdered missionary Bishop Hannington

After Bishop James Hannington, an Anglican misisonary was speared to death in present day Mayuge district on 29 October 1885, his body was carried back to Mumias in Kenya by two of his servants who had survived the murder. They encountered several hindrances on their way and the places where they rested with Hannington’s body have become historical sites which the church of Uganda is eager to develop. These places include a tree believed to be more than 200 years old which played host to the remains of Bishop Hannington for some days in Budimo Village, Busia district. Patrick Ssenyondo has details of the journey.