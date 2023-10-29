Renewable energy sector calls for regional policy harmony

Players in the country’s renewable energy sector have called for regional harmonization of policies and standards for renewable energy products. According to Dr. Dennis Ariho a leading technical expert on renewable energy, whereas the use of renewable energy has been adopted by citizens in East African countries, the absence of standard policies has exposed them to poor-quality renewable energy products. Dr. Ariho points out that there is a need to develop policies and standards that will guide the procurement of testing machines for renewable energy products as well as putting in place a product registration system.