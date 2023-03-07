Religious leaders want health insurance scheme passed to help women

A coalition of religious leaders are calling for the urgent enactment of a National Health Insurance scheme to address challenges afflicting women in the country. Speaking ahead of the Women's day, scheduled for tomorrow, religious leaders are worried that many women are still struggling with the high cost of health care, which costs them at least 41% of their incomes. The religious leaders, drawn from Christianity, and Islam, are hopeful that if passed, the National Health Insurance scheme, will help to reduce health need and accessibility of health services for women in the country.