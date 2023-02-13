Religious leaders ready too back fight against depression

Religious leaders have asked the government to involve them in offering psycho-social support to individuals who are undergoing depression in the post-COVID-19 and Ebola outbreaks. The leaders say cases of depression pertaining to challenges including broken marriages have increased yet there are less facilities to support such victims. The leaders were gathering in Mpala at Wells of Revival Church to launch a book dubbed ‘secrets of walking in the power of the lord,’ which offers their input to the problem at hand.