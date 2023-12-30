Religious leaders in Gulu call for peace in 2024

Religious leaders grouped under the Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative express deep concern about the innocent lives lost in the conflicts in Apaa, bordering Adjumani and Amuru districts. In their joint New Year message, presented by Gulu Catholic Archbishop John Baptist Odama, they have tasked the government with rising to the challenge of guaranteeing peace in the conflict-ridden sub-region. Apart from Archbishop John Baptist Odama, Sheikh Musa Khalil, the Northern Regional Assistant Khadi, and Bishop Godfrey Loum of the Church of Uganda, signed this joint message.