Religious leaders call for better security in Kamwenge

Religious leaders have asked the government to heighten security in areas neighboring the Democratic Republic of Congo to ensure the safety of Ugandans against any more ADF attacks. According to the clergymen, many lives have been lost in these attacks carried out by the ADF rebels since the UPDF launched an operation to flush them out of eastern DRC. Just this week, 10 people were killed in two attacks in Kamwenge district.