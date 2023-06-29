Relatives of missing, unidentified children grapple with uncertainty in Kasese school attack

Relatives of the Kasese school attack victims whose identities could not be established even after DNA testing have appealed to the government to step up its search for their children who they believe may still be in the custody of the ADF rebels. There is uncertainty about whether their children are among those killed in the attack on Lhubiriha secondary school or if they are among those abducted by the attackers.