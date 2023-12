Relatives hold special mass to celebrate Cardinal Wamala's 97th birthday

Relatives of Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala, the Archbishop emeritus of Kampala organized a special mass for him to celebrate his 97th birthday. The mass was celebrated at his retirement home in Nsambya, Kampala. Cardinal Wamala marks 66 years as a priest, 42 years as a Bishop, and has been retired for 17 years.