Relatives clash with Mulago authorities over Lake Victoria accident victims' bodies

Following last week's boat accident in which at least 20 people perished, the families of the victims have today clashed with the police and Mulago hospital authorities over charges levied on them before the bodies can be released ahead of the funerals. Consequently, today the police declined to retrieve more bodies from the lake, instead waiting for those recovered on land. Of the 20 people who died in the boat accident, only 14 bodies have been recovered.