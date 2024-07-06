Rehabilitation of water dams commences in Karamoja subregion

The Minister of Water and Environment has initiated the rehabilitation of four water dams in the Karamoja subregion, specifically in Moroto, Kaabong, Napak, and Nakapiripirit. Many of these dams have suffered from vandalism, and several have dried up entirely, impacting the local communities and their livestock.



Local leaders in Karamoja are calling on the government to construct additional dams to alleviate the long distances animals must travel in search of water.

They also highlight the increased risk of cattle raids as animals are driven further from their homes.

These dams are crucial for water production, serving both animals and people, particularly during the dry season.



