Regional summit calls for stronger enforcement of laws

Regional Parliaments under the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on Great lakes want the member states to domesticate the protocol on fighting against illegal exploitation of Natural Resources and other related legal instruments. Speaking to NTV, Onyango Kakoba the Forum's Secretary General, says the failure to take such a step encourages mineral black markets to thrive. The various resolutions were reached at the end of a two-day meeting of the Forum’s Natural Resources committee held in Kampala.