Regional peace: Solutions to continuing strife in Eastern DRC

The people in Eastern Democratic Congo, which has over 100 rebel groups, want the problem of conflicts in the mineral-rich region resolved through negotiations. We spoke to the Secretary General of the Forum of Parliaments for the International Conference on the Great Lakes Onyango Kakoba, following their fact-finding mission in Goma where they met the civil society, government, the East African Standby forces command, and the marginalized groups. Sudhir Byaruhanag spoke to Onyango and now reports.