Regional MPs commend Rwanda on caring for Burundian refugees

Congolese refugees of Tutsi origin living in Rwanda are calling on the international community and regional bodies to intervene in the conflict in Eastern Congo. They state that many of their relatives are being killed by the Interahamwe militia. The refugees expressed their concerns to members of a fact-finding mission from the Forum of Parliaments in the Great Lakes region, who visited Mahama camp in Rwanda's Kirehe district. The mission aims to formulate informed recommendations to resolve the conflict in Eastern DRC and the rivalry between the Kigali and Kinshasa governments.