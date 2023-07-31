Regional delegates calls for transparency in mining sector

Uganda's Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa says it is wrong for the arbitration of mineral related disputes between mineral endowed countries and mining companies, to be done in courts that are based abroad. Tayebwa was speaking at the 7th statutory meeting of the committee on Economic Development, regional integration and natural resources of the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on Great Lakes. He hinted on the need to have good governance that would promote transparency in the mineral sector.