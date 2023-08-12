Regional action expected in Kampala today

The Uganda Boxing Federation champions league returns with week 8 action today at Club Obligato in Kampala. Boxers, including those fresh from the Africa Boxing Championships in Cameroon, will be facing off in entertaining clashes on the national team, hoping to represent the country in Olympic qualifiers in Senegal. In some of the action, Jonah Kyobe will take on Khassim Murungi in the main fight. Isaac Zebra Ssenyange will face off against Owen Kibira, while team Captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa will face Onen Jaffer in the day's other clashes. In the lady's bouts, Africa Boxing Championships bronze medalist Emilly Nakalema will take on Erina Namutebi among others. We have the details from yesterday's weigh-ins.