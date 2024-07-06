Refugees in West Nile receive training to reduce unemployment and embrace green jobs
Over 5,000 refugees in various camps across West Nile have been trained in motorcycle repair, tailoring, and metal welding.
This initiative aims to reduce unemployment among the refugee population and promote the adoption of green jobs.
However, some beneficiaries are calling for government intervention to provide adequate capital for purchasing necessary inputs to execute their work effectively, as well as assistance in finding markets for their products.
The skilling program was funded by the European Union.