Refugees get financial services, source of income

Access to financial services and a steady source of income are key concerns for displaced populations of refugees when they begin to settle in camps. Hilton Foundation and other development partners have provided a grant of USD 500,000 million to improve financial inclusion and early childhood development in the refugee settlement regions of Nakivale, Kiryandongo among other places. Grants from Hilton's refugee initiatives totalled 19 million dollars in 2021 and 2022.