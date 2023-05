Red Cross tips Boda Bodas on proper road use

The Uganda Red Cross Society has partnered with traffic police to sensitize boda boda riders in Hoima on road safety. Emphasis has been placed on the use of Zebra crossings for both boda boda riders and pedestrians. Stephen Wamukota the Hoima Red Cross Branch Manager notes that this campaign was started in light of increasing road accidents in the area which he attributes to poor road use and lack of knowledge about the different road signs.