Reconciling FDC is a priority in my new term - Amuriat

The President of the Forum for Democratic Change, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, asserts that the events at the national delegates' conference on Friday have put an end to the debate on the legitimacy of the party headquartered in Najjanankumbi. He once again expressed his readiness to reconcile with the Katonga Road faction of the party, emphasizing that this should not be seen as a sign of weakness. George Musisi, a lawyer, states that the FDC's new leaders are now legally recognized but doubts the possibility of reconciliation, as the animosity among party members seems deeper than it appears.