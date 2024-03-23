Recent by-election trends challenge inherited parliamentary seats

By Benjamin Jumbe More by this Author

Political observers have long deliberated on the implications of succession politics, particularly concerning the filling of parliamentary seats by offspring of deceased legislators. However, recent developments in Northern Uganda's by-elections suggest a potential shift in this trend, prompting discussions on the future of succession politics within parliament.

In January 2023, Emmanuel Omoding secured victory in the Serere County by-election, succeeding his late father, Patrick Okabe, as the area's representative in parliament. This event marked one of several instances where individuals have followed in their parent's footsteps within the legislative realm after their passing.

However, the landscape changed six months later during the Oyam North Constituency by-election. Samuel Engola Okello Jr, vying to succeed his father, former Labour State Minister Charles Engola Okello, faced defeat as Dr. Eunice Otuku Apio of UPC emerged victorious.

More recently, Dokolo residents participated in a crucial by-election to elect their woman representative following the demise of Cecilia Ogwal. The race, which featured six candidates including Dr. Rosemary Alwoc Ogwal, daughter of the late legislator, ended with Sara Nyangkori Aguti of UPC emerging as the winner while Dr. Rosemary Ogwal, contesting on the FDC party ticket, secured third place.

Some political analysts argue that individuals should not be denied the chance to serve their community solely based on their relation to a deceased leader. However, Siraje Nsanja, a lecturer at Kampala University, notes that despite recent outcomes, Uganda's political landscape may continue to be influenced by sympathy voting.

Dr. Sam Kazibwe concurs, highlighting the complex factors that can affect the election of candidates related to former leaders. Ultimately, analysts emphasize that electoral outcomes must reflect the genuine will of the electorate, raising important questions about the evolving dynamics of succession politics in Uganda's parliamentary sphere.