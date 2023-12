Recalling events that shaped the first part of the year

With a few days to the end of the year, we look at stories that got us talking in 2023. Some of these stories, such as the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, still have repercussions that will follow us into 2024. GILLIAN NANTUME brings us some of these stories in this first part of our Stories that shaped 2023.