Rasto Kalanzi; Viral Tiktoker charged, denied bail

Lugazi Magistrate Grade One Augustine Alule Koma has remanded Rasto Kalanzi, the man who claimed to be a member of the rebel ADF in a viral Tiktok video, last month. The man, who appeared in court today had hoped to secure bail, after confessing that the video was made in error, however, the magistrate decided to remand him to Lugazi prisons until July 17. Kalanzi has been charged with inciting the public to violence through TikTok as well as spreading malicious information. Kalanzi denied the charges, leading the Magistrate to remand him. He also had no sureties to support his bail application. In his previous life, Kalanzi was a boda boda rider, based in Namengo, near Kawolo in the Buikwe district.