Raila Odinga-led protests bring Kenya to a virtual halt

Kenyan riot police used tear gas today to disperse demonstrators who had literary brought the capital Nairobi to a standstill, following a call by former president Raila Odinga to protest the country's punishing cost of living crisis and the outcome of the polls, last year. Following a day of chaos, several leaders in Odinga's Azimio coalition were arrested and many engaged in running battles with the police. Vice President Rigathi Gachagua has since said the Kenyan government will not continue to look on as demonstrators affect the country’s economy.