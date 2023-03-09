Raila Odinga announces nationwide demonstrations

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga has announced the start of nationwide mass action after the expiry of the fourteen days ultimatum he had issued to President William Ruto to open the 2022 presidential election servers. This call came after Odinga claimed he won last year’s presidential election. The former prime minister had also asked President Ruto to address the high cost of living. Odinga also revealed that there will be a massive rally in the capital Nairobi on 20th March 2023. He made the announcement at Jaramogi Odinga Foundation in Nairobi. Odinga lost last year’s election to president Ruto by about three hundred thousand votes but he has since claimed that he won the contest by a margin of nearly two million votes. He initially filed a petition in court challenging the poll result but the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld Ruto’s victory.