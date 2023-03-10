Radiologists urged to put patient safety first

The Africa International Atomic Energy Conference has kicked off today here in Kampala with a clarion call to medical practitioners to put patient safety at the forefront as they use radiation for treatment. In a meeting held at Mulago women’s hospital radiologists from nine African countries were equipped with the current methods of optimising radiation protection during medical examinations. Experts have also used the meeting to urge the government to create better working conditions for radiologists to prevent brain drain. Currently, Uganda has less than 65 certified radiologists of which the majority are based in Kampala.