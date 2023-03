Quality eye care: Mengo hospital moves to aid Apac residents

More than 800 people in Lango sub-region have benefited from free eye care treatment provided by the Christian Blind Mission in partnership with Mango and Apac hospitals. At least 111 of these underwent cataract surgery during the four-day health camp. The medical superintendent at Apac Hospital, Dr Augustine Ssemugenyi said that the health facility could not provide the eye care service despite the need.