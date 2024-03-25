Public Service Ministry urges funding for job loss compensation

The Ministry of Public Service says the Central Government needs to allocate over 70 billion shillings to compensate over 2,000 people likely to lose their jobs after the rationalization of government agencies is complete. Minister Wilson Muruuli Mukasa made this revelation during a meeting with the public service committee of parliament today, urging committee members to lobby for the funds. This move follows the government's decision to wind up over 80 state agencies to save funds spent on these organizations.