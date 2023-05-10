Public service ministry urges doctors to return to work

Just hours after it started, the Ministry of Public Service appealed to Medical Officers Special Grade to end their strike and resume work as their industrial action is uncalled for. The Minister of Public Service Wilson Muruli Mukasasays the Medical officers' special grade are currently enhanced at 97 percent of the approved payment plan. The minister explained that as per the current salary for this financial year, a medical officer is paid 6,011,555 (six million eleven thousand five hundred and fifty five) shillings, which is slightly lower than the approved target of 6,185,254 (six million one hundred and eighty five two hundred and fifty four) shillings.