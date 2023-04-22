Public Service head Nakyobe, Muhakanizi discussed iron sheets scandal

The head of public service and secretary to cabinet Lucy Nakyobe has revealed that the former permanent secretary in the office of the prime minister Keith Muhakanizi spoke to her about the mismanagement of the iron sheets meant for Karamoja that have caused trouble for some cabinet ministers. Nakyobe told relatives and friends gathered at Kololo independence grounds who gathered to pay their last respect to Muhakanizi, that he had warned ministers to stop dipping their fingers into matters that do not concern them. He had also confided in her about the proposal to restructure the Prime minister's office to fight corruption.