PSG reboot: 1xBet reveals the French club's prospects for the new season

For more than a century, French cinema created many masterpieces. A relatively young football club, Paris Saint-Germain, performed a great sports show, but now they have entered the reset phase.

New coach

After several setbacks, PSG parted ways with Christophe Galtier and appointed Luis Enrique. The Spanish specialist is known for his love of building a combination game based on ball control. The coach has one task - to gain all the trophies in France and perform well in the Champions League.

Mbappe in the title role, Messi and Neymar’s departure, reliance on young players - this is the script for a new film about Paris.

Mbappe vs PSG

The Kylian saga deserves a separate film directed by Michael Bay. It has it all - action, drama, and money. PSG is a big family, but no one can exceed the club, which is why Mbappe didn't do pre-season training with the team. Now, we can say that the story is not over, still there are glimpses of a happy ending. Mbappe is ready to extend his contract for three years, but there will be a clause in the agreement allowing Killian to leave in 2024 if the compensation is paid. It is not so important - the footballer plays again at the Parc des Princes, scores regularly, and becomes the renewed team’s cornerstone.

Neymar has left and will never come back

Ney always wanted to be first, but he never succeeded. Remember his brotherly jealousy of Messi and the move to Paris for a record 222 million euros. So what? First, he was behind Mbappe, and then Leo came there. In addition, in France, Neymar rarely lived up to his status as the world’s most expensive player. In six seasons, he missed the squad for 47% of the Champions League matches and scored only two goals in the playoffs.

Belief in the young and buying the promising

With Neymar’s departure, Ousmane Dembele could become a new star. On paper, the midfielder’s transfer looks promising - the club takes a player with excellent speed, dribbling, and a great game understanding. Meanwhile, PSG relieved Barcelona of a traumatic, unstable, undisciplined footballer with a large salary.

The rejuvenation course continued with the purchase of Bradley Barcola from Lyon for 45 million euros. Position - substitute until the first Ousmane Dembele’s injury, and then the right flank of the attack. PSG paid for the potential - Barcola can be a strong flank player, but he needs to be patiently developed.

Ugarte, the Uruguayan defensive midfielder that PSG bought from Sporting for 60 million euros, should cement the midfield center. When Ugarte counter-presses, it feels like the opponent continues to play at 1x speed, while Ugarte speeds up by about 3.5x.

Prospects

The team is assembled, and Luis Enrique will have to rally his players to fight for victory in the Champions League - we do not think Paris is interested in other titles. In Ligue 1, PSG has not yet lost, while in the Champions League, the team got into an enchanting group - along with Borussia Dortmund, Milan, and Newcastle. Here, you definitely should not expect a straightforward scenario with a predictable ending.

