PSFU backs SMEs with seed funding, business skills

The African Management Institute, in partnership with the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU), has successfully concluded a training session for over 50 Business Development Standard Service providers. They were provided with information on Uganda’s newly formulated business development support standards, along with tools, mentorship, and resources essential for fostering sustainable business growth. The project is intended to run for a year and targets over 10,000 people, with a primary aim of equipping participants with diagnostic tools that target solutions tailored to the needs of MSMEs.