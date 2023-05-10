PS Atwine: We are working to resolve doctors' issues

The Ministries of health, Education, Finance and cabinet will sit to discuss a lasting solution to the protracted strikes over pay and welfare by medical workers. This has greatly affected service delivery in government hospitals. The permanent Secretary Ministry of Heath Dr. Diana Atwine told NTV that one of proposals that they have to mitigate the problem is to reduce the number of interns churned out every year based on the available resources to cater for their welfare. According to Dr Atwine, the ministry needs at least 80 billion shillings every year to cater for the emoluments of the specialists and medical interns whose numbers double each year. This comes on the heels of a strike by house senior officers and medical officers special grade.