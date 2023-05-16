Protesting clearing agents cause traffic jam at Malaba border

Over 2,000 Uganda-bound trucks carrying both dry cargo and fuel are stuck at the Malaba border after protesting Clearing Agents blocked the frontier between Uganda and Kenya. This follows a stand-off between the Uganda Revenue Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority and Clearing Agents on both sides of the border over the re-routing of empty trucks to the Lwakhakha Border in Namisindwa District. By today evening, operatives of the General Service Unit were forced to disperse the protestors with tear gas to unblock the road and enable some trucks to exit.