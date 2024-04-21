Proposed tax measures: Civil society makes counter demands to gov’t

Early this week, the Tax Justice Alliance Uganda (TJAU) submitted a Position Paper on the Tax Amendment Bills for the Financial Year (FY) 2024/25 to the Parliamentary Committee on Finance for consideration. In their submission, they want the government to ensure an improved tax regime as well as the efficient use of resources to meet citizens' needs and service delivery. Their call comes after the government prepares to introduce new taxes in the budget.