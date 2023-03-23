Project to supply over 300 homes with clean water

More than 300 homes in Namagera subcounty in Jinja district are set to benefit from the Uganda sanitation for health project that has been secured under the directorate of water development of the Ministry of water and environment financed by the United states agency for international development USAID. It is expected that the 528 million shillings will be invested to facilitate an increase in access to improved and sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene for the selected homes.