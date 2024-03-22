Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu honored with OBE for contributions to public health

By Joseph Tumwesigye More by this Author

Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu, the outgoing Director of the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), has been honored with the prestigious Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his remarkable contributions to education and public health.

An OBE is a significant recognition bestowed by the British monarchy to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to various fields. Prof. Kaleebu's expertise and leadership have been pivotal in advancing medical research, particularly in combating HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other infectious diseases prevalent in Uganda.

At UVRI, Prof. Kaleebu's work has been instrumental in expanding scientific knowledge, developing effective interventions, and enhancing public health outcomes. His research interests encompass protective immune responses, viral diversity, and resistance to antiretroviral drugs. Notably, he has also contributed to studies on viruses such as Ebola and Rift Valley fever, with over 360 publications to his credit in peer-reviewed scientific journals and books.

In recognition of his efforts, Prof. Kaleebu was previously honored by the Rotary Club of Kampala Ssese Islands in 2020 for his leadership role in combating the spread of COVID-19 in Uganda.

The OBE award underscores Prof. Kaleebu's exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to education and public health, both nationally and internationally, cementing his legacy as a respected figure in the medical and research community.