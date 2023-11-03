Prof. Celestine Obua is the new UNEB board chairperson

State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysestom Muyingo, has issued a warning to school headteachers, advising them not to prevent students from taking exams if they are unable to pay their school fees on time. Dr. Muyingo emphasized that those who do not adhere to his guidance will face consequences. At the same time, he encouraged the Uganda National Examination Board to work together with school owners to address the issue of students with outstanding tuition fees and the release of their exam results.