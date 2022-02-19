Private security guard shoots two in KCCA operation against street vendors

By Benon Tumusiime More by this Author

A guard attached to a privately-owned SWAT Security Company has shot and injured two people during the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) operations downtown Kampala.





Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said police received information that two people were shot by a security guard at Mutaasa Kafeero plaza along Burton Street street.





According to him, a team of KCCA enforcement officers was moving around the city arresting street vendors, some of whom were found hiding inside the plaza along William Street. The security guard entered the plaza to force them out only to be confronted by an angry mob inside prompting him to open fire at the crowd. “As a result of the shooting, two people sustained injuries. The victims were identified as William Magezi and Emma Douglas, both businessmen” he said.The security guard has since been arrested and detained at Central Police Station in Kampala on charges of attempted murder and his riffle exhibited, according to police.