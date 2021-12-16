Stakeholders recommend tougher punishments for traffic offenses
Reports of electoral malpractices mar Kayunga by-election
Interns will have their money by Christmas - Finance Ministry
Headteachers trained in managing learners after long closure
FINANCIAL INTERMEDIATION: Only 10% of Ugandans use banks
NORTHERN UGANDA MANUFACTURING: Little optimism for economy opening
NETBALL SECOND DIVISION LEAGUE: Busia to host final playoffs
UGANDA CRANES: Micho looks to friendlies for morale boosting
Building methods, substandard materials blamed for collapsing buildings
ERA introduces special tariff for domestic consumers
A day in the life of a medical intern
EC cancels Namayumba election over ballot paper mistakes
Parents concerned about raising school fees
Expect tax reforms and more stimulus for businesses - Ggoobi
Regional army chiefs recommend expanding force’s mandate