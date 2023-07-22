Private operators target small business protection

The police is again warning the public of a sudden rise in robberies targeting supermarkets and mobile money dealers and banking agents across the country. They are advising many business personnel to consider hiring cash-in-transit services as a solution to secure the public of safety of their funds. Private security companies are moving to deliver a well-designed and ideal protection for small-scale businesses, the transportation of cash from one place to another. SGR security company is one such firm that launched a fleet of armored vehicles to avail this service.