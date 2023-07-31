Private forest owners seek clarity on new timber export directives

The Uganda Forestry Working Group are planning to petition government over the ban on exportation of timber, as current tree growers are now stranded with their product. All this comes as the dealers are losing out on money, with employees now jobless, even as the Uganda Revenue Authority continues to demand for tax revenue. The foresters want the government to clarify if the exportation of timber is banned or has been restricted to a few individuals in the forestry sub sector in country.