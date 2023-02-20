Prisons service warns of social media scams

The Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) is warning the public about fake social media pages that are trying to scam people. These pages pretend to be affiliated with the service, but in reality, they are only trying to steal your money. The Prisons headquarters has already received a lot of calls and messages from people who have been scammed by these pages. Frank Baine, the Prisons spokesperson, clarified that these scams are not going to work and that you should not fall for them.