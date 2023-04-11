Prisons service says Minister Kitutu is not receiving special treatment

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Goretti Kitutu who was recently charged for causing loss of public property, corruption, and conspiracy to defraud the government is expected to appear before the anti-corruption court tomorrow 12th April for a ruling on her bail application. She was charged together with her brother Michael Naboya Kitutu. They spent Easter in prison. Meanwhile prison Authorities have dismissed reports that the minister is being treated as a VIP inmate.