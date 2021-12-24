Prison warder shot dead in Moroto

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

Residents in Moroto Municipality were gripped with shock Friday morning following the death of a prison warder who was shot by unknown assailants.

The deceased identified as Peter Kiplangat, was shot on Thursday at about 8pm at the busy Compswahili chini area in the southern division of the municipality.

Mr Micheal Longole the Karamoja regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that the motive of the killers is not yet known.

"We are trying to gather information and so far we have some clues that will lead us to get the killers," he said.

Mr Longole said the deceased was attached to Moroto government prisons and had moved to town to catch up with friends.

"What we are getting to know is that this was a planned move because the deceased’s girlfriend is said to be living in the same area, which we are trying to establish," he said.

The body has been taken to Moroto regional referral hospital for postmortem.