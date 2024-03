Prison officials say shs389 billion needed for the project

The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, has supported plans to relocate Luzira prisons to Buikwe District. Appearing before the Human Rights Committee in parliament, Dr Byabashaija said the Prison is now in the middle of the city with several industries around it. However, as NOBERT ATUKUNDA reports the prison authorities need over $100 million or more than 389 billion shillings for the relocation to be effected.